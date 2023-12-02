Home

NIGHTMARE On Delhi Street! Manipur Meitei Couple Beaten, Abused By Mob In Dead Of Night

A Manipur couple was allegedly beaten and abused by a mob on late Friday night in Sunlight Colony area of Delhi.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Delhi Crime News: A Meitei family from ethnic conflict-torn Manipur was allegedly beaten up and verbally abused by a group of people in Sunlight Colony area of southeast Delhi on late Friday night. According to the police, a call was received from Kilokari village at around 2:30 AM last night, informing the cops of the incident.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police team found that a man from Manipur had been badly beaten Sunlight Colony area, said an official, adding that the victim was rushed to hospital for immediate medical attention.

Meanwhile, a purported video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media platforms.

The video, apparently shot from the balcony of an adjacent apartment, shows a man being shoved and viciously beaten by a group of people on a street.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE:

Meitei people are no longer safe, even in the capital city of #Delhi . Two #Meiteis , including a woman, were assaulted by #Kuki mobs. The #GoI should address this matter with utmost seriousness; it cannot be overlooked or taken lightly. #Manipur #KukiAtrocities #KukiTerrorists pic.twitter.com/XVAOmSnzS3 — Christopher Hijam (@ChristopherHij2) December 2, 2023

Disclaimer: India.com could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

Assailants were Kukis, reports claim

Local media reports claimed that the people who assaulted, insulted, and abused the Meitei couple allegedly belonged Kuki-Zo community. The two ethnic groups have been embroiled in a bloody conflict in their home state of Manipur since May 3 which has resulted in widespread violence across the northeastern state.

However, no official confirmation about the identity of the attackers has been received yet.

Delhi Police said a man from Manipur, his wife, and sister, were allegedly assaulted by a group of people on late Friday night.

“The victim, a resident of Jeevan Nagar in Ashram, suffered abrasion on his knees, redness and swelling in the eyes, and swelling on the left side forehead, the police said.

An official said the victims were dropping a friend home on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday when some strangers approached them and asked for help in booking a cab as their phone batteries had died.

“On the way, three strangers, including a woman, accosted them and asked them to help book an Uber ride for Munirka as their phone batteries had run out,” a police officer said.

While waiting for the ride to be confirmed, one of the accused started abusing and insulting the man and assaulted his wife and his sister, the official said.

“The accused called a few more people to the spot and they also joined the attack,” the official added.

A case under relevant provisions of the law has been registered and efforts are being made to arrest the accused, the police said.

The Manipur violence

Over 200 people been killed and several hundreds injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 this year, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.