Sisodia’s Bail Plea To Be Heard At 2PM In Liquorgate Case, Tight Security Deployed Outside CBI HQ

Sisodia in his bail application states that he has joined the probe as and when called for by CBI. He further states that no fruitful purpose will be served by keeping him in custody as all recoveries have already been made.

New Delhi: Manish Sisodia, former Delhi deputy chief minister, will be produced before a CBI court at 2pm today. The Aam Aadmi Party leader, who is in CBI custody and being probed in the Delhi liquor policy, has applied for bail. The CBI had on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22 after nearly eight hours of questioning during which his answers were claimed to have been found unsatisfactory.

Meanwhile, Personnel of the Delhi Police, Rapid Action Force and CRPF have been deployed outside the CBI headquarters here ahead of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s appearance before the Rouse Avenue District Court

The court had on February 27 remanded Sisodia in CBI custody to allow the agency to get “genuine and legitimate” answers to questions being put to him for “a proper and fair investigation”.

The judge had said that though the accused had joined the investigation on two earlier occasions, it has been observed that he has failed to provide satisfactory answers to most of the questions put to him during his examination and interrogation.

It is true that he cannot be expected to make self-incriminating statements, but the interests of justice and of a fair investigation require him to come up with some legitimate answers to the questions which are being put to him by the investigating officer (IO), the judge had said.

