New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is facing heat in connection with the liquor policy, made an explosive tweet on Monday claiming that he received a message from the BJP to vertically split the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and join hands with them to get all the CBI and Enforcement Directorate cases against him closed. “I have received a message from the BJP – Break the AAP and join BJP, will get all CBI, ED cases closed,” Sisodia tweeted, hours after alleging that a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him.Also Read - Manish Sisodia’s Name ‘Missing’ From Look Out Circular Issued By CBI In Excise Policy Case
MANISH SISODIA’s EXPLOSIVE TWEET
‘I AM A RAJPUT, WON’T BOW DOWN’
Moreover, he dared the BJP to do “whatever they want to do”, stressing that all cases against him are false. “My reply to BJP – I am a Rajput, a descendant of Maharana Pratap. I will get my head cut off but will not bow down in front of the corrupt conspirators. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do,” he tweeted.
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE EXCISE POLICY CASE AGAINST MANISH SISODIA
- In its FIR on alleged corruption in the framing and implementation of the excise policy 2021-22, the CBI has claimed that a liquor trader paid Rs 1 crore to a company managed by an associate of Manish Sisodia.
- The agency has alleged that Sisodia and other accused public servants recommended and took decisions pertaining to the excise policy 2021-22 without the approval of competent authority with “an intention to extend undue favours to the licencees post tender”.
- The CBI named 15 people in its FIR registered on August 17 under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
LIQUOR POLICY ROW: WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR
- The BJP and AAP have been targeting each other by holding a flurry of press conferences and tweets after the Central Bureau of Investigation raided 31 locations including Sisodia’s residence on Friday, August 19.
- Sisodia had stressed that the case against him is an effort to stop the good work being done by CM Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation and also to put obstacles in the path of the AAP chief who has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Sisodia is among 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.
- Sisodia had accused former L-G Anil Baijal of changing his stand over the opening of liquor vends in unauthorised areas and claimed that it led to a loss of thousands of crores to the city government.
- The deputy chief minister had said he sent details of the matter to the CBI and asked for a probe into it.
- In a hard-hitting statement issued on August 9, Baijal rejected Sisodia’s allegations as “baseless” and “falsehoods perpetrated by a desperate man to save his skin”.
- The former L-G had said Sisodia was trying to find an alibi for the “acts of commission and omission” committed by him and his colleagues.
- Sisodia had also claimed that he was likely to be arrested in a couple of days by the CBI. On being asked about it, he said, “Even if I am arrested, the good work by the AAP government in education and health sectors will continue.”