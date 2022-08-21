New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Sunday lashed out at the lookout notice issued against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection to a probe over city’s liquor policy. Taking to Twitter, Manish Sisodia called CBI’s lookout notice a “gimmick” while taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Also Read - 'Not Afraid of CBI': Manish Sisodia Says Computer, Phone Seized After 14-Hour Raid
“All your raids failed and nothing was found… now you have issued a lookout circular that Manish Sisodia can’t be found. What is this gimmick Modi ji…I am roaming freely in Delhi. Can’t you find me? Please tell me where to come?,” Manish Sisodia tweeted.
Sisodia’s remarks came moments after CBI issued lookout notice against him and barred the AAP leader from travelling abroad. The agency also issued the similar notice against 13 others in connection to their probe over Delhi liquor policy.
CBI probes Delhi liquor policy
- The CBI on Saturday recorded the statements of three of the accused as it began the questioning in the alleged corruption case related to the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy, officials said.
- The agency is also examining the documents seized on Friday during raids at 31 places, including the residence of Delhi’ Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is among the 15 named in the FIR, they said.
- The CBI named Sisodia as accused number one in its FIR. The CBI’s FIR has been lodged under sections 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC.
- CBI’s allegations against Sisodia is that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore. The licence holders were allegedly given extension as they pleased and the policy rules were made by violating excise rules.
- The three accused were called to the CBI headquarters where their statements were recorded and they were confronted with some documents of financial transactions recovered during the searches, the officials said, without elaborating.
- The accused were questioned for nearly 12 hours after which they were allowed to go home, they said. Some of them will be called again for questioning, they said.
- The officials said once the process of examining the documents and electronic gadgets as well as the bank transactions is completed, summonses will be issued to other accused.
- The CBI FIR, which was registered before a special court on Wednesday, has also been shared with the Enforcement Directorate, a financial probe agency, which will look into the allegations of money laundering.