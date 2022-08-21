New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Sunday lashed out at the lookout notice issued against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection to a probe over city’s liquor policy. Taking to Twitter, Manish Sisodia called CBI’s lookout notice a “gimmick” while taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Also Read - 'Not Afraid of CBI': Manish Sisodia Says Computer, Phone Seized After 14-Hour Raid

“All your raids failed and nothing was found… now you have issued a lookout circular that Manish Sisodia can’t be found. What is this gimmick Modi ji…I am roaming freely in Delhi. Can’t you find me? Please tell me where to come?,” Manish Sisodia tweeted.

आपकी सारी रेड फैल हो गयी, कुछ नहीं मिला, एक पैसे की हेरा फेरी नहीं मिली, अब आपने लुक आउट नोटिस जारी किया है कि मनीष सिसोदिया मिल नहीं रहा। ये क्या नौटंकी है मोदी जी?

मैं खुलेआम दिल्ली में घूम रहा हूँ, बताइए कहाँ आना है? आपको मैं मिल नहीं रहा? — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 21, 2022

Sisodia’s remarks came moments after CBI issued lookout notice against him and barred the AAP leader from travelling abroad. The agency also issued the similar notice against 13 others in connection to their probe over Delhi liquor policy.

CBI probes Delhi liquor policy