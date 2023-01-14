Home

News

Delhi

CBI Raids Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s Office

CBI Raids Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s Office

The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday raided the office of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

CBI Raids Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's Office

New Delhi: The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday raided the office of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Sisodia confirmed this news on Twitter as he wrote, “Today again CBI has reached my office. They are welcome. They raided my house, raided my office, searched my locker, even conducted an investigation in my village. Nothing has been found against me and nothing will be found because I have not done anything wrong.”

आज फिर CBI मेरे दफ़्तर पहुँची है. उनका स्वागत है.

इन्होंने मेरे घर पर रेड कराई, दफ़्तर में छापा मारा, लॉकर तलशे, मेरे गाँव तक में छानबीन करा ली.मेरे ख़िलाफ़ न कुछ मिला हैं न मिलेगा क्योंकि मैंने कुछ ग़लत किया ही नहीं है. ईमानदारी से दिल्ली के बच्चों की शिक्षा के लिए काम किया है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 14, 2023

Delhi Deputy CM stands accused in the liquor scam which involves alleged kickbacks to political leaders by private players in exchange for liquor shop licenses. Earlier, Sisodia’s house was raided by the probe agency in August after getting a nod from Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.