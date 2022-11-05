Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: Manish Sisodia Claims His PA Arrested By ED After Raid

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s personal assistant (PA) has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday. Reportedly, PA Devender Sharma is currently being questioned for “not cooperating in the investigation” in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam. This came after the ED team conducting searches at residence of his personal assistant.

While tweeting information about the same, Sisodia attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and said that as the investigative agencies couldn’t find anything incriminating against him, they took his PA in custody.

“They raided my house by filing a false FIR, searched my bank lockers, and investigated my village but found nothing against me. Today, they conducted an ED raid on my PA’s house and did not find anything, so now they have arrested him and taken him away,” the Delhi deputy CM said in a tweet.

इन्होंने झूठी FIR कर मेरे घर रेड करवाई, बैंक लॉकर तलाश लिए, मेरे गाँव में जाँच कर ली लेकिन मेरे ख़िलाफ़ कहीं कुछ नहीं मिला

आज इन्होंने मेरे PA के घर पर ईडी की रेड करी वहाँ भी कुछ नहीं मिला तो अब उसको गिरफ़्तार कर के ले गये है. भाजपा वालो! चुनाव में हार का इतना डर.. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 5, 2022

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has been facing heat over alleged irregularities & financial impropriety in its revised excise policy for the capital. After the controversy over faulty liquor policy escalated, the state government reversed to old liquor policy.