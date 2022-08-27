New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday addressed a press conference and said the CBI raided the chief minister’s office, then his 4 years back. “They registered cases against 40 MLAs, didn’t find anything. Then sent CBI to my house in the fake excise policy case, realized they will not find anything. So they’ve started something new now, on schools made,” Sisodia said during the press conference.Also Read - Armed Forces School Opened in Delhi, Kejriwal Says Students Will Get State-Of-The-Art Facilities

Saying that the Delhi government schools are beyond several private schools, Sisodia said the BJP is a party of illiterates and wants to keep the country illiterate. “In their own states, they’ve shut down several government schools. They should investigate why so many government schools in their rule have shut,” he added. Also Read - Rs 800 Crore to 'Buy' 40 MLAs: Arvind Kejriwal Fires Fresh Salvo at BJP | KEY POINTS

The press conference from Sisodia comes against the backdrop of raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on him in connection with the Union territory’s now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy; and AAP’s accusations that the CBI case against Sisodia was designed to pressurise him to join the BJP and unseat the AAP government. Also Read - Delhi LIVE: BJP Asked Sisodia to Leave AAP And Join Them, Claims CM Kejriwal; Few Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Remain 'Untraceable'

The party also informed that Senior AAP leader & MLA Atishi will address another “important” press conference today at 4:30 pm.

Update: Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister @msisodia will address this press conference at 4 pm. — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 27, 2022

On August 19, the CBI raided Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence in connection with the irregularities in the excise policy of 2021-22. Raids took place at 31 locations across the national capital. Sisodia is in charge of the Excise Department. Confirming the raids on Twitter, Sisodia affirmed that he will cooperate with the investigation and the truth will come to the fore very soon.

After CBI sleuths his residence at night, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi alleged that the Centre was misusing the agency against him. “We are extremely honest people, doing honest work and will continue to do so,” he said. He further said that the CBI’s conduct was really good. “Few files of the department have been taken from my residence. Me as well as my family fully cooperated with the agency. We have not done anything wrong, why should we be afraid”?

Later, AAP claimed that BJP had offered to make Delhi liquor scam accused Manish Sisodia the Chief Ministerial candidate in Delhi. Earlier, the Delhi Deputy CM alleged that he was assured of the cases against him being dropped in lieu of his splitting AAP and joining BJP. Addressing a press conference, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj contended that BJP misused central investigative agencies to ensure that opposition leaders don’t pose a challenge to PM Modi. To buttress his point, he highlighted the examples of leaders such as Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari.