Manish Sisodia Moves SC Against Arrest By CBI In Excise Policy Scam Case, Hearing At 3:50PM Today

**EDS: RPT, CORRECTS DETAILS** New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia arrives at CBI headquarters for his questioning in the liquor policy case, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI02_26_2023_RPT043B)

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court to challenge his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Excise policy scam case. The plea was mentioned by Abhishek Manu Singhvi seeking an urgent hearing on Sisodia’s plea before the bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

The CBI arrested Sisodia on Sunday after eight hours of questioning. On Monday, a Delhi court sent Sisodia to a five-day CBI custody in connection with the now-scrapped liquor policy case. Special judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Courts, who had reserved his order after arguments from both sides, pronounced his order sending the AAP leader to custody till March 4.

Appearing for the central probe agency, Special Public Prosecutor Pankaj Gupta argued: “Investigation has revealed that Sisodia verbally directed the Secretary to put a new cabinet note to bring about the change and variance in the policy. He was heading the Group of Ministers constituted by the cabinet for the Excise Policy…

“The profit margin was enhanced from 5 per cent to 12 per cent. He could not explain why the changes were made.”

AAP leaders staged protests

Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers staged protests in various states on Monday, crying vendetta behind Sisodia’s arrest and calling for his release at the earliest. The workers were seen sitting on roads and chanting slogans while some staged a foot march wearing handcuffs against the BJP in the national capital.

The workers were seen attempting to cross the barricades as the police tried to push them back. The police asked the party workers to step inside the office.AAP workers protested outside the party office in the national capital, raising slogans such as “Jail ke taale tutenge, Manish Sisodia chutenge” (Jail locks will be broken, Manish Sisodia will be freed).

CBI statement on Sisodia’s arrest

The CBI on Sunday released a statement on Sisodia’s arrests, claiming he was giving evasive replies and wasn’t cooperating in the ongoing investigation in the liquor scam case. The agency further said Sisodia had been summoned earlier on February 19 in connection with the ongoing probe, but had sought a week’s time citing the Delhi Budget.

“The Deputy CM was issued a notice under section 41A of CrPC for attending the investigation on February 19, 2023. However, he sought time of one week citing his preoccupation,” the CBI stated.

