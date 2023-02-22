Home

BIG Setback! Manish Sisodia To Be Prosecuted In Snooping Case, Home Ministry Gives Go-Ahead

The snooping allegations against Sisodia have been brought by the CBI in a report which claimed that after coming to power in Delhi in 2015, the Aam Aadmi Party formed a feedback unit for political intelligence gathering.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File Photo)

New Delhi: Ministry of Home Affairs has given sanction to prosecute Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the ‘Feedback Unit’ alleged snooping case. The development comes as Sisodia is on the radar of the CBI in the liquor policy case. Reportedly, the snooping allegations against Sisodia have been brought by the CBI in a report which claimed that after coming to power in Delhi in 2015, the Aam Aadmi Party formed a feedback unit for political intelligence gathering.

Reacting to the news, Deputy CM Sisodia took to his twitter handle and said (roughly translated from Hindi), “Making false cases against your rivals is a sign of a weak and cowardly person. As the Aam Aadmi Party grows, many more cases will be filed against us.”

अपने प्रतिद्वंदियों पर झूठे केस करना एक कमज़ोर और कायर इंसान की निशानी है। जैसे जैसे आम आदमी पार्टी बढ़ेगी, हम पर और भी बहुत केस किए जाएँगे। https://t.co/hu37UOytyt — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 22, 2023

The CBI had sought sanction to register an FIR against Sisodia, who heads the Vigilance department of the Delhi Government, under which, in 2015 the unit was allegedly surreptitiously created as an ‘Extra Constitutional-Extra Judicial Intelligence Agency’.

In March 2017, the Vigilance department had given the probe to Anti Corruption Branch (ACB). Subsequently, the LG office marked it to the CBI. The preliminary inquiry into the said matter was completed in 2021. CBI wrote to LG and MHA in 2021 for sanction under section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In 2015, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government allegedly created a Feedback Unit. The aim was to strengthen the vigilance establishment and gather feedback on the working of various government departments, autonomous bodies, or institutions.

In 2016, after the complaint of an officer of the Directorate of Vigilance, Delhi government, a preliminary inquiry conducted by CBI and found that in addition to the assigned job, the FBU, as it was referred to in official communications, also collected political intelligence related to political activities of persons, political entities and political issues touching the political interest of AAP.

