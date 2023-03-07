Home

‘Ward No. 9, Blanket, Aloo Matar’: Sisodia’s Day 1 In Tihar Jail; Also Has Dreaded Criminals As Neighbours

On Monday night, he was given basic items such as blankets, soap and oral hygiene products, and for dinner, was served rice, chappati, dal, among others, according to the jail manual, an official said.

**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi, Monday, March 6, 2023. The court remanded him to judicial custody till March 20. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_06_2023_000142B)

New Delhi: Excise scam case accused and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is lodged in a Tihar prison cell for senior citizens and like any other inmate, has been given basic items and is being served food as per the jail manual, officials said on Tuesday. The senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was brought to the jail here on Monday shortly after a CBI court remanded him to 14-day judicial custody till March 20 in the case.

Sisodia’s cell is inside Tihar Jail Number-1 and it is meant for a single person who is a senior citizen, the officials said.

“Sisodia is lodged in ward number 9, with mounted CCTVs, of Tihar Jail number 1,” jail officials said, adding that he will be sharing his cell with another person in near time. He also has some dreaded criminals as neighbous in the same ward.

On Monday night, he was given basic items such as blankets, soap and oral hygiene products, and for dinner, was served rice, chappati, dal, among others, according to the jail manual, an official said. “During dinner time, as per schedule, at around 6-7.30 pm Sisodia was offered Chapati, Rice and Aloo Matar.”

Every jail has a library and every inmate is its member. If anyone wants to have a book, he can avail it from there, the officials said, adding that before being sent to his cell, he underwent a medical examination.

The court has allowed Sisodia to carry the Bhagavad Gita, spectacles and medicines to jail and directed Tihar authorities to consider his request to be allowed to do Vipassana meditation.

The CBI had arrested Sisodia last week in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22.

