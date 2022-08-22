New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against eight accused, all private persons in the case of alleged corruption in the Excise Policy. The name of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is missing from the LOC. A CBI official said that a total of nine private persons were named in the FIR except for Manoj Rai, ex-vice president of Pernod Ricard. Earlier on Sunday, it was reported that an LOC would be issued against Manish Sisodia and 14 others in the Excise Policy scam, following which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit out at the Centre leading to a war of words between the AAP and BJP.Also Read - 'I Am Roaming Freely In Delhi, What Is This Gimmick Modi Ji?': Manish Sisodia After CBI's Lookout Notice

Manish Sisodia alleged that the LOC against him was a gimmick by the Centre and said that he was roaming in Delhi openly. He also said that the people of India will give a “Look Out Circular” to the BJP in the 2024 general elections. Also Read - October 1 Onwards, Delhiites Will Have Choice To Opt Out From Power Subsidy: Delhi Government

“All the raids issued by you have failed, foul play of not even a single penny has been found. Now, you have issued a Look out Circular that Manish Sisodia is absconding. What is this gimmick, Modi Ji? I am openly roaming in Delhi. Tell me where do I need to come?” Sisodia tweeted attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also Read - Why Did Delhi's 'Promising' New Excise Policy Fail?

“Today, the country is looking for a leader who can give solutions to inflation, unemployment, and work to make India number one. What can they achieve by making Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia zero? The country needs a Prime Minister who thinks about Health and Education, the public will give a ‘look out notice’ to them in 2024 after asking about their huge promises,” he said while speaking to ANI earlier today.

Earlier on Sunday, Sisodia tweeted an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which the PM (as Gujarat chief minister) was hitting out at the then Central government and the CBI. He also said that CBI found nothing during the search at his residence.

The BJP hit out at the Delhi Deputy CM for his remarks and said that he was “trying to mislead the public”.

The accused who have been put on the list of LOC include Vijay Nair, former CEO of Only Much Louder, an entertainment and event management company, Amandeep Dhal, owner of Brindco Spirits, Sameer Mahendru, owner of Indospirit, Amit Arora, director of Buddy Retail Pvt. Limited, Dinesh Arora of Radha Industries, Sunny Marwah of Mahadev Liquors, a proprietorship firm, Arjun Ramchandra Pillai and Arjun Pandey.

The CBI had conducted a 14-hour-long raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday, August 19 in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22.