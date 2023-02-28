Manish Sisodia’s Portfolios To Be Handled By Ministers Kailash Gahlot & Raaj Kumar Anand
After being arrested in the Delhi liquor policy scam, Manish Sisodia resigned from his position of Deputy chief Minister on Tuesday.
Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia resigned from his post on February 28 after his arrest in the excise policy scam case. Following the resignation, all of his 18 portfolios will now be handled by cabinet ministers Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand, reported news agency ANI citing sources. As of now no new ministers will be sworn in to take on the portfolios of the former deputy CM.
