New Delhi Covid cases: A fresh wave of covid is clearly on the rise in New Delhi, with a huge number of patients having symptoms related to fever, soar throat, cough, and running nose have been hospitalised. Within two weeks of the start of August, the hospitalisation rate of Covid-19 cases has almost doubled in the city. On August 1, the number of hospitalised coronavirus patients in the capital was 291. This figure now stands at 591, according to the Delhi Corona app. The new sublineage of omicron, BA.2.75, is one of the major reasons behind the increase in infection rates, and due to this, hospitalisation has increased.Also Read - Delhi on Alert as COVID Positivity Rate Climbs to Nearly 20%, L-G Says Pandemic Far From Over | 5 Points

Apart from routine admission of Covid-positive patients, hospitals are also seeing incidental corona cases in which the patients come to the hospital troubled by breathlessness, chronic kidney diseases, fluid overload and other ailments and then test positive for Covid when tested. Also Read - Lockdown Ahead? As Delhi Covid Cases Spike, LG Saxena Urges People to Follow Covid-Appropriate Behaviour

According to Dr Gauri Shankar Sharma, Director, Critical Care, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, the majority of patients admitted are those with other health issues who also test positive for Covid19. Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Militants in Srinagar's Nowhatta

“The number of patients admitted for COVID positivity has increased significantly. But I’ve noticed two types of people seeking admission: those who were hospitalised for other health issues and accidentally tested positive for COVID, and those who are at high risk and are terrified because COVID has struck them. As a result, they wanted to be noticed, ” Dr Sharma told news agency ANI.

Dr Sharma added that the majority of patients require ICU due to the illness that brought them to the hospital; COVID is more commonly an incidental or associated finding in them. All patients who tested positive for COVID received two doses, but patients in ICU are classified as having comorbidities, Sharma said.

“The vast majority have been immunised. Despite the fact that the booster, the precautionary penetration rate is low, the majority of them have received a couple of doses of vaccination. Immunocompromised and elderly are usually ending up in the ICU.

It is not due to COVID, but to other illnesses, with COVID acting as an additional disease,” he said.

COVID has caused a lot of changes, including mental changes like disrupted sleep and social withdrawal, but most patients usually end up in OPD and seeing a psychiatrist or neurologist, Dr Sharma said.

Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of Lok Nayak Hospital, said that there currently are 54 patients admitted for Covid, with four patients on ventilator support. “Two or three patients have comorbid health conditions such as cancer, tuberculosis and kidney dysfunction. The rest of the patients are in stable condition,” he said.

In view of the continuing rise in the number of Covid patients coming to the AIIMS emergency department with need for hospitalisation of seriously ill patients, the institution issued a notice on Tuesday, August 16 temporarily earmarking two beds each in various wards for Covid patients.

These include the orthopaedics, dermatology, gastroenterology, medicine, urology, ENT, paediatric surgery, paediatrics, endocrinology and gastrointestinal surgery wards.