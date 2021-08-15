New Delhi: At least two persons have reportedly died after a massive fire broke out at Hotel Krishna located in Sector-8 of southwest Delhi’s Dwarka on early Sunday morning. Around eight fire engines have rushed to the spot to douse the fire. According to fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze in the four-storey hotel at 7.40 am, and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.Also Read - Soon You Can Travel From Delhi to Mumbai, Howrah in Just 12 Hours. Railway Starts Groundwork | Details Here

The operation to douse the blaze is underway, they said. Two bodies have been recovered, they said, adding further details are awaited. Police said the hotel comes under the Dwarka south police station. Also Read - Independence Day 2021: Flight Restrictions Imposed at Delhi's IGI Airport. Check Details

This is a developing story. More details to be added soon. Also Read - Domestic Flights: IndiGo To Start Daily Flight Services Connecting Gwalior With Indore, Delhi From Sept 1