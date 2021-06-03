New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a four-storey residential-cum-commercial building in Delhi’s Madipur in the wee hours of Thursday. The fire started from the ground floor of a shoe manufacturing factory and spread towards the first-floor of the building which is the godown of the factory. According to the fire department, a fire call was received at 12:42 am and a total of 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Also Read - Delhi: One Dead as Fire Breaks Out in Saket Residential Complex

The fire is under control now. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far.

More details awaited.