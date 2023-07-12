Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Delhi
  • Massive Fire Breaks Out At Automobile Showroom Service Centre in Delhi’s Mayapuri Phase 1, 20 Fire Tenders At Spot

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Automobile Showroom Service Centre in Delhi’s Mayapuri Phase 1, 20 Fire Tenders At Spot

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Automobile Showroom Service Centre in Delhi's Mayapuri, 20 Fire Tenders At Spot

Updated: July 12, 2023 9:43 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Automobile Showroom Service Centre in Delhi's Mayapuri Phase 1, 20 Fire Tenders At Spot
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Automobile Showroom Service Centre in Delhi's Mayapuri Phase 1, 20 Fire Tenders At Spot

New Delhi: A Massive fire broke out at an automobile showroom service centre in Mayapuri Phase 1, Delhi on Wednesday. As many as 20 fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the flame. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. No information of any injuries as of now.

Also Read:

Trending Now

More details are awaited…

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.