Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Phase-1 area early morning on Wednesday. As many as 26 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and so far no casualties said the Delhi Fire Department. The fire was declared to be of medium category and was brought under control within hours.Also Read - 1 Dead, 6 Rescued After Fire Breaks Out in Delhi's Rohini | Visuals From Spot

SK Dua from Delhi Fire Service said, “The fire was declared to be of medium category and 26 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Fire is now under control. As of now, no casualty has been reported. We also used remote control fire fighting machine to douse the fire.” Also Read - Huge Fire Erupts At ICU Ward In Delhi's Brahm Shakti Hospital, Patient Feared Dead

The reason behind fire breakout is yet to be ascertained. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out At Crockery Factory In Delhi's Hamidpur Area, 23 Fire Tenders Engaged

Earlier on Saturday, another incident of massive fire was reported in a plastic godown in Badli region behind Rohini in Delhi.

In May, a massive fire broke out in a factory in Mundka. As per reports at least 27 bodies were recovered after the incident took place, of which 22 dead bodies have already been handed over to their respective families. The four-storey building was used as office space for multiple companies. According to Delhi Police’s FIR, the building did not have a fire safety protocol in place.

Following the incident, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) suspended two officials including a section officer.

On May 23, a Delhi court granted three days of police custody for the building’s owners – Harish Goyal and Varun Goyal in the said fire tragedy case.

(With inputs from ANI)