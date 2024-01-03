Massive Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Delhi’s Bawana, 25 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

Fire department officials said a call about the fire incident was received at around 1.40 AM and it was reported at a factory in Sector-3 near Sai Dharam Kaanta in the Bawana industrial area.

After receiving information, a total of 25 fire tenders rushed to the spot and started an operation.

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Bawana industrial area on Wednesday morning. Soon after getting information about the incident, over 25 fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control. No casualties or injuries to anyone were reported so far, according to preliminary reports.

#WATCH | Fire breaks out at a factory in Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area. 25 fire tenders rushed to the site. More details awaited. (Delhi Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/8rkZTtTSUd — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2024

After receiving information, a total of 25 fire tenders rushed to the spot and started an operation, they said. In visuals doing rounds on social media, a huge black cloud of smoke was seen at the spot with huge flames. However, in a sigh of relief, the fire has been brought under control, officials said.

