Home

News

Delhi

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Delhi’s Wazirpur Area, 25 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Delhi’s Wazirpur Area, 25 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services, said the department received a fire call around 8 AM today after which 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to the blaze.

Videos shared on social media showed massive smoke rising from the factory in the area as the firefighting efforts are underway.

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Wazirpur industrial area on Friday. Soon after getting the information about the fire incident, nearly 25 fire tenders have rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control. As per preliminary reports, the fire has engulfed a cosmetic and solvent factory.

Videos shared on social media showed massive smoke rising from the factory in the area as the firefighting efforts are underway.

You may like to read

Fire in Wazirpur: Watch Video

A major fire has broken out in a factory in Wazirpur area of North West Delhi

25 fire tenders have been sent to the spot pic.twitter.com/NKPbhmha5r — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan) March 31, 2023

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services, said the department received a fire call around 8 AM today after which 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to the blaze.

Fire in Kanpur

Earlier in the day, another major fire broke out during the early hours in AR Tower in Basmandi area in Kanpur. Nearly 15-16 tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The firefighting operation continued on for more than six hours.

As per reports, the fire spread to the adjacent market and buildings due to strong winds. The worst affected areas due to the fire include Masood Tower 1, Masood Tower 2 and Hamraaz Complex. As many as 540 shops present in the market are in danger of catching fire.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.