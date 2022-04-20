New Delhi: A massive fire on Wednesday broke out at Ghazipur landfill in east Delhi. Giving details, Delhi Fire Service officials told news agency PTI that a call about the fire was received around 4.07 PM and eight fire tenders have rushed to the spot.Also Read - 7 Members of Family, Including 5 Children, Burnt Alive As Their Hut Catches Fire In Ludhiana
Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services, said that the fire-fighting operations are underway. Also Read - International Flights: Vietjet Announces Resumption Of 6 Flights Between India, Vietnam From April 29 | Details Here
A fire had broken out at the Ghazipur dumping yard recently following which a huge cloud of smoke had enveloped the region and its neighbouring areas. The blaze was finally doused over 50 hours after it broke out. Also Read - No-mask Fine Returns in Delhi As COVID Cases Rise, Violators to Pay Rs 500. Deets Inside
One major fire had broken out at the capital’s biggest landfill on March 28 as well, which smouldered for three days, bellowing thick smoke over a large area that included Ghazipur, Kondli, Patparganj, IP Extension, Kaushambi and Khoda in Delhi and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.
Moreover, on April 10 , there was a big fire at the landfill late that took three hours to douse. However, the authorities blamed the fire partly on the high temperatures prevailing in the region.