Home

News

Delhi

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Godown In Delhi’s Mayapuri, 16 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Godown In Delhi’s Mayapuri, 16 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

As per the fire department officials, they received information about the blaze around 5.20 PM, following which 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Godown In Delhi’s Mayapuri, 16 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a factory in a godown in Mayapuri. Soon after receiving information, over 16 fire tenders rushed to the site to bring the flame under control.

Trending Now

As per the fire department officials, they received information about the blaze around 5.20 PM, following which 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The officials said the flame is under control and no causality has been reported so far.

#WATCH | Delhi: "Fire breaks out in a factory in a godown in Mayapuri. 16 fire tenders rushed to the site. Further details awaited": Delhi Fire Service (Video Source – Delhi Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/r7DtrO10mS — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2023

This is a breaking story and more updates will be added…..

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES