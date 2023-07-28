Massive Fire Breaks Out at Godown In Delhi’s Mayapuri, 16 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

Top Recommended Stories

As per the fire department officials, they received information about the blaze around 5.20 PM, following which 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Updated: July 28, 2023 11:02 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Manmath Nayak

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a factory in a godown in Mayapuri. Soon after receiving information, over 16 fire tenders rushed to the site to bring the flame under control.

As per the fire department officials, they received information about the blaze around 5.20 PM, following which 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The officials said the flame is under control and no causality has been reported so far.


This is a breaking story and more updates will be added…..

