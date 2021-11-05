New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at an LPG cylinder shop due to blast in Delhi’s Jaffrabad area on Friday. As per latest update from the Fire Department, 5 personnel of fire brigade were injured and taken to GTB Hospital. In the incident, two civilians also got injured.Also Read - Video: Father, Son Dead on Spot as Firecracker-laden Scooter Bursts Into Flames in Puducherry

#UPDATE | Fire broke out in LPG cylinder's shop due to blast in LPG cylinder, 5 personnel of fire brigade were injured and taken to GTB Hospital. Two civilians also got injured: Fire Department, Delhi pic.twitter.com/xlj12ULWhz — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

The fire-fighting operation was still underway when this report was being filed. The fire occurred due to a blast in the cylinder. More details will be added soon.