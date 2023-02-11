Home

Massive Fire Breaks Out At PNB Bank In Delhi’s Karol Bagh; No Casualties Reported

A massive fire broke out at PNB bank in Delhi's Karol Bagh area at around 5 am. 16 fire tenders reached the spot & controlled the fire. No casualties were reported.

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at PNB bank in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area at around 5 am. 16 fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the fire. No casualties were reported. The reason behind the fire is being ascertained.

More details awaited…

