Massive Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant In Delhi’s Patel Nagar; 4 Fire Tenders Rushed

The fire was reported around 7.45 pm after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. So far there has been no report of any casualties.

Massive Fire At Delhi Restaurant: Massive fire broke out at two shops in J Block of West Patel Nagar in Delhi on Monday evening. The fire was reported around 7.45 pm after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. So far there has been no report of any casualties. The shops were engulfed in the blaze and suffered severe damage.

WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks Out At A Restaurant In Patel Nagar

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant In Delhi’s Patel Nagar; 4 Fire Tenders Rushed #DelhiFirehttps://t.co/s2PxmbdiwB pic.twitter.com/utA4xNvJw5 — India.com (@indiacom) March 13, 2023

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire has been brought under control and further rescue operations are on.

Further details awaited.

