Massive Fire Engulfs Furniture Shop At Delhi’s Kirti Nagar | WATCH

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a furniture store in Kirti Nagar area of West Delhi on late Wednesday, officials said, adding that no causality have been reported so far in the incident and fire tenders are on the scene.

Delhi Fire Service officials said they received a call about the blaze in the furniture shop in Block-2 around 6.30 pm.

“A total of 17 fire tenders were pressed into duty to douse the flames,” an official said, adding no causality has been reported even though goods in the store were gutted in the fire.

Kirti Nagar is regarded as the largest furniture market in Asia.

Visuals of the blaze shared on social media platforms showed the building completely enveloped in flames as tall plumes of black smoke emanate from the burnt structure.

#WATCH | Fire breaks out at a furniture shop in Delhi's Kirti Nagar. Around 17 fire tenders are present at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/3rAE4w1SOu — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2023

An official said the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a furniture shop in Kirti Nagar, Delhi. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/RCsA8cPy4o — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 18, 2023

More details are awaited.

In a similar incident, a major fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Bawana area earlier in the day, officials said.

26 fire were tenders rushed to the scene after receiving the information. No casualties were reported in the fire incident, said officials.

(With inputs from agencies)

