New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a shop's godown in Delhi's Jhandewalan Cycle Market. Around 27 fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

No casualties has so far been reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.