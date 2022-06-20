New Delhi: Commuters especially office goers in the national capital and adjoining areas had to face harrowing times on Monday morning as they had to be stuck for hours due to a massive traffic jam at the Delhi-Gurugram border owing to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the certain organisation against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme. News channels visuals showed a massive pile-up of 4-wheelers and bikes on the expressway near the Sarhaul border as Delhi Police checked vehicles.Also Read - Bharat Bandh Today: What's Open, What's Shut | A State-wise List

Heavy traffic jam on Sarhaul border at Delhi-Gurugram expressway as Delhi Police begins checking of vehicles in wake of #BharatBandh against #AgnipathScheme , called by some organisations. pic.twitter.com/1VCo5RcHAJ

Gurugram Traffic Advisory

Earlier in the day, Gurugram traffic police had also issued an advisory, asking Delhi bound commuters to plan their travel as police checkposts at Delhi borders may lead to delay.

Besides, huge traffic jams were witnessed at Delhi-Noida-Delhi flyway, Meerut Expressway, Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, Pragati Maidan and other parts of Delhi.

#WATCH | Heavy traffic at Noida-Delhi Link Road at Chilla border due to security checks by UP Police in wake of Bharat Bandh against #AgnipathScheme ADCP Noida, Ranvijay Singh says, "We're ensuring that no protester can pass through here, we're coordinating with Delhi Police." pic.twitter.com/SczgaxTn3W — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 20, 2022

Narrating their plight on social media, a commuter said he had been stuck in traffic for almost 30 minutes and was running late for office, another asked people to avoid the Anand Vihar-Sarai Kale Khan stretch.

Several kilometer long jam at Delhi Gurugram border express 5 km. traffic jam pic.twitter.com/dJLXdulflV — BHARAT GHANDAT (@BHARATGHANDAT2) June 20, 2022