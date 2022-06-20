Gurugram Traffic Advisory
Earlier in the day, Gurugram traffic police had also issued an advisory, asking Delhi bound commuters to plan their travel as police checkposts at Delhi borders may lead to delay. Also Read - Over 700 Trains Fully and Partially Cancelled Amid Agnipath Protests. Check Full List Here
Read Full Advisory
Besides, huge traffic jams were witnessed at Delhi-Noida-Delhi flyway, Meerut Expressway, Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, Pragati Maidan and other parts of Delhi.
Narrating their plight on social media, a commuter said he had been stuck in traffic for almost 30 minutes and was running late for office, another asked people to avoid the Anand Vihar-Sarai Kale Khan stretch.
The Delhi Traffic Police, however, said their teams have been deployed at various spots to ensure smooth flow of traffic.
In a series of tweets, the traffic police informed commuters about road closures.
List of roads commuters need to avoid in Delhi:-
- Due to special traffic arrangements, inward movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk and Prithviraj Road.
- Avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0800 hrs & 1200 hrs.
- Avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between 8 am and 12 pm.