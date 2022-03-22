New Delhi: The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to rise to 36-37 degree Celsius over the next six days from March 23 to March 27, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast. The normal maximum temperature in Delhi from March 23 to March 27 is likely to settle at 30.8 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, the normal minimum temperature within the same time period is likely to settle at 17.1 degrees Celsius.Also Read - Delhi's Peak Power Demand May Surpass 8,000 MW This Summer. How BSES Plans to Meet The Same

The minimum temperature, however, from March 23 to March 27 may settle at 19-20 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, the city’s base station, rose to 34.7 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal, on Tuesday. In parts of Delhi, the mercury even crossed 35 degrees Celsius.

However, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that due to the wind pattern, the maximum temperature may not rise further for the next three days, indicating slight respite on Holi. “Strong winds are likely to blow during the day on Wednesday. The wind direction is likely to change northerly later, which will keep the temperature in control. The mercury is expected to rise after Saturday,” said R K Jenamani, a senior scientist at IMD.

According to IMD, Sports Complex in east Delhi was the hottest station on Tuesday as the maximum temperature soared to 36.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Pitampura where the day temperature settled at 35.9 degrees. At Lodhi Road and Ayanagar, it was 35.4 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature at Safdarjung settled at 18.9 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

The forecast of the Met department stated that the maximum temperature was likely to hover around 34-35 degrees Celsius from Wednesday to Saturday. It may rise to 36 degrees Celsius on Sunday and touch 37 degrees on Monday. “Heatwave conditions are unlikely over the next five days,” said Jenamani.

The IMD data shows that the highest maximum temperature was recorded at 40.1 degrees Celsius in March last year. However, in March 2020, it was 33.3 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s air quality, meanwhile, stayed in the “poor” category with an air quality index (AQI) of 253 compared with 231 on Monday. System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), a central agency, said, “For the next two days, AQI is likely to improve, but within ‘poor’ or ‘upper end of moderate’, as the wind speed (6-24km/hour) and mixing layer height tend to be moderate.”

(With inputs from PTI)