Home

News

Delhi

Maximum Temperature In Delhi To Hover Around 42 Degrees Celsius: IMD

Maximum Temperature In Delhi To Hover Around 42 Degrees Celsius: IMD

The national capital on Saturday recorded 40.4 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies during the day with strong surface winds.

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to settle at 42 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The weather agency further said that the minimum temperature in Delhi on Sunday settled at 24 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average while the relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 50 per cent.

You may like to read

The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies during the day with strong surface winds.

The national capital on Saturday recorded 40.4 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) while the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average and the relative humidity oscillated between 52 per cent and 28 per cent.

HEATWAVE ALERT ISSUED FOR 7 STATES

On Saturday, the IMD issued a heatwave alert for 7 states and said northwest, central, and east India are likely to witness heatwaves with an increase in temperature by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in the next few days.

As per the IMD, the heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal from May 20-22, Jharkhand from May 21-23, south Haryana, West Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from May 21-22 and north Madhya Pradesh on May 21.

IMD PREDICTS HUMID WEATHER FOR THESE STATES

The IMD in the meantime has also predicted hot and humid weather for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharashtra’s Konkan area.

“Due to humid air and high temperature, hot and discomforting weather is very likely over Odisha during next five days; Konkan region from May 20-22; and over Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala on May 20-21,” IMD said.

The maximum temperatures were in May 19 recorded in the range of 40-42° C over many parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Telangana and over some parts of Gujarat state, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and north Interior Odisha.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.