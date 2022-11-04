MCD Delhi Election Dates 2022: Voting On Dec 4, Results To Be Declared On Dec 7. Check Full Schedule Here
The schedule for the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday was announced by the state election commission NCT of Delhi.
MCD Delhi Election Date 2022: The schedule for the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday was announced by the state election commission NCT of Delhi. With this, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) have come into force from today (November 4). The polling for MCD Delhi Election will take place on December 4 while the results will be declared on December 7.
Also Read:
MCD Delhi Election Dates 2022 – Full Schedule
- Issue of notification – November 7, Monday
- Last date nominatin – November 14, Monday
- Scrutiny of nomination – November 16, Wednesday
- Withdrawal of candidate – November 19, Saturday
- Date of polling – December 4, Sunday
- Counting – December 7, Wednesday
- Completion of electoral process – December 15, Thursday
- Hours of polling: 8 am – 5.30 pm
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.