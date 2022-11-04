MCD Delhi Election Dates 2022: Voting On Dec 4, Results To Be Declared On Dec 7. Check Full Schedule Here

MCD Delhi Election Date 2022: The schedule for the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday was announced by the state election commission NCT of Delhi. With this, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) have come into force from today (November 4). The polling for MCD Delhi Election will take place on December 4 while the results will be declared on December 7.

MCD Delhi Election Dates 2022 – Full Schedule

Issue of notification – November 7, Monday

Last date nominatin – November 14, Monday

Scrutiny of nomination – November 16, Wednesday

Withdrawal of candidate – November 19, Saturday

Date of polling – December 4, Sunday

Counting – December 7, Wednesday

Completion of electoral process – December 15, Thursday

Hours of polling: 8 am – 5.30 pm