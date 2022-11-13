AAP Former Councillor Climbs Tower After Being Denied MCD Ticket For Upcoming Election

It has been alleged that former AAP councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan was unhappy after the party denied him a ticket for the upcoming MCD elections.

AAP Former Councillor Climbs Tower After Being Denied MCD Ticket For Upcoming Election

Delhi: As the capital is a buzz with political campaigns for the upcoming MCD election, another drama unfurled in Delhi as a former councillor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday climbed up a transmission tower near Shashtri Park metro station. It has been alleged that former AAP councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan was unhappy after the party denied him a ticket for the upcoming MCD elections. Hasan went live on Facebook and pinned blame on AAP workers.

“AAP’s Durgesh Pathak and Atishi will be responsible if something happens to me today, or if I die. They have my original documents, including my bank passbook. Tomorrow is the last day for filing nominations but they are not giving my documents to me,” he said in the video.

Earlier in March he had made the headlines or jumping into an drain, overflowing with sewage, to clean it.

On Saturday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its second list of 117 candidates for elections to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) scheduled for December 4. The AAP also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the people of Delhi will vote for them to clean the “garbage mountains” gifted by the BJP.

Kejriwal had also released the party’s manifesto for the December 4 polls saying that his government will work on fulfilling 10 ‘guarantees’. “We will work to fulfil 10 guarantees. We will clean the streets of Delhi and solve the issue of garbage pile. We will also carry out beautification of parks,” Kejriwal had said at a press conference.

The nomination process for the polls is already underway. November 14 is the last date for filing nominations and the scrutiny of forms will take place on November 16. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 19.

The MCD Polls will be held on December 4. The counting of votes will take place on December 7.