MCD Election 2022: Wholesale, Retail Markets To Remain Closed On December 4

MCD Election 2022: Wholesale, Retail Markets To Remain Closed On December 4

Delhi MCD Elections 2022: The national capital is buzzing with politics as the Municipal Elections are to be held on December 4. In view of the same, the wholesale and retail markets in Delhi will remain closed on December 4, said Brijesh Brijesh Goyal, Chairman, Chamber of Trade and Industry.

The election of 250 Municipal Corporation of Delhi wards will be held on Sunday and the counting of votes will be done on December 7.

Liquor Shops Closed, Delhi Metro Timing Changed

Keeping the elections in mind, the DMRC has decided to commence the metro services on the day of polling at 4 am. Till 6 am, the trains will run at a gap of 30 minutes on all the lines.

Meanwhile, the sale of liquor in the national capital will also be suspended due to polls and December 7 will be observed as dry day. To ensure a hassle-free civic polls on December 4, the Delhi Police will deploy 40,000 security personnel at every nook and corner of the national capital.

According to Delhi Police, a total of 40,000 personnel will be deployed across the city on the polling day on December 4. More than 13,000 polling booths have been set up across the city. Of these, 3,000 booths come under the “critical” category. Around 1.45 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise.

A total of 108 companies of Central Armed Police Force and State Armed Police will also be deployed so that the election process passes off peacefully.

The stage is set for the high-stakes civic polls in Delhi on Sunday, with poll authorities and security forces all geared up for the elections, largely being seen as a three-way contest among the AAP, the BJP and the Congress.