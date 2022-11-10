MCD Elections 2022: BJP Releases ‘Vachan Patra’; Promises Houses For Slum Dwellers in Delhi

Elections to 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4. The results will be announced on December 7.

MCD Polls 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the manifesto for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. BJP Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta released the manifesto in the presence of party MP Manoj Tiwari among other leaders.

The saffron party has made big promises to Delhi voters in its manifesto, promising houses for slum dwellers in Delhi, improving the civic amenities in the national capital, strengthening the civic body, ensuring proper disposal of garbage among other things.

The saffron party on Wednesday formed a 20-member election committee for the Delhi’s civic body polls. The committee, to be headed by Gupta, included all the seven BJP MPs from Delhi and other senior leaders. It was formed after approval of party’s national president JP Nadda, a senior leader said.

The panel will meet for the first time todaty to discuss the party candidates for the polls.