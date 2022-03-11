New Delhi: Days after Delhi State Election Commission deferred announcing the schedule for municipal polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Prime Minister Modi not to postpone the civic elections. “With folded hands, I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to let the elections happen. Governments come and go. The country is important and not political parties. If we pressure the Election Commission, it weakens institutions. We should not let the institutions weaken since it weakens democracy and the country”, the chief minister requested the PM to ensure that the elections take place.Also Read - Explained: 5 Factors That Led To Aam Aadmi Party’s Sweeping Win in Punjab

Stating that deferring elections weakens the democratic system, Kejriwal claimed that “this was the first time that the Centre has written to a State Election Commission (SEC) to postpone polls”. For the unversed, the Delhi State Election Commission has sought the advice of legal experts on if it can still hold polls for the three municipal corporations in the national capital following a communication from the Centre for their unification.

Forcing EC to cancel elections is unprecedented, unconstitutional and bad for democracy. Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/IPKrtfeJuK — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 11, 2022

“People are questioning the move. It has been seven-eight years since the BJP is at the Centre, why didn’t they do it (unification) earlier. Why did they remember it only an hour before the scheduled press conference (on Wednesday) that they have to unify the three civic bodies? The BJP knew that there is an AAP wave in Delhi and they would lose elections,” the chief minister said.

Questioning the relationship between polls and unification of the three civic bodies, Kejriwal said, “What does election have to do with unification of the three civic bodies? The new councillors chosen after the polls will sit in their respective offices if there are three civic bodies. If the three bodies are merged, they will sit together.”

There are 104 wards each in the North and the South Delhi Municipal Corporations. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has 64 wards. Half of the wards are reserved for women candidates. There are wards reserved for Scheduled Castes candidates as well.