MCD Polls 2022: BJP Releases Names of 18 Candidates | Full List Here

Delhi MCD Election 2022: The party has fielded Jyoti Agarwal from Rani Bagh; Ravi Hans from Kohat enclave; Kishan Bimad from Shakurpur; Meenu Goyal from Trinagar (W); Shamina Raja from Quraish Nagar; Manish Chadha from Paharganj; Urmil Gangwal from Raghubir Nagar (SC-W).

MCD Polls 2022: BJP Releases Names of 18 Candidates

MCD Polls 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its second list of 18 candidates for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections. Earlier last week, the party had annonced the names of 232 candidates. The MCD polls will be held on December 4. The counting of votes will take place on December 7. The names of the BJP candidates were decided after going through a screening process after BJP’s Delhi unit was flooded with around 15,000 probable candidates seeking a ticket, with at least three aspirants vying for a seat.

MCD Polls 2022: Check BJP’s Second List of 18 Candidates

Jyoti Agarwal from Rani Bagh

Ravi Hans from Kohat enclave

Kishan Bimad from Shakurpur

Meenu Goyal from Trinagar (W)

Shamina Raja from Quraish Nagar

Manish Chadha from Paharganj

Urmil Gangwal from Raghubir Nagar (SC-W)

Aruna Rawat from Raj Nagar (W)

Lalit Bhamri from Daryaganj

Neeraj Gupta from Sangam Vihar C

Savita Vihar from Sangam Vihar B (W)

Sri Niwaspuri from Rajpal Singh

Guddi Chaudhary from Meethapur

Rachna Mishra from Jaitpur (W)

Prema Devi from Mayur Vihar Phase 1

Anil Gaur from Maujpur

The nomination process for the polls is already underway. November 14 is the last date for filimg nominations and the scrutiny of forms will take place on November 16. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 19.

Notably, the BJP has governed the civic bodies since 2007. In the civic body polls in 2017, the BJP won 181 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards, while the Congress managed to win 27. The counting of votes will be done on December 7.

(With agency inputs)