Delhi's newly elected mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party councillors of trying to attack her in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) house

New Delhi: Scuffle and ugly scenes broke out on Wednesday during the election of members of the standing committee inside the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) house. Delhi’s newly elected mayor Shelly Oberoi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party councillors of trying to attack her in the house. Bottles were allegedly thrown at the newly-elected Delhi Mayor as she was conducting Standing Committee elections.

“BJP Councillors just tried to attack me while I was conducting the Standing Committee elections, as per Supreme Court orders! This is the extent of BJP’s Gundagardi that they are trying to attack a woman Mayor”, Oberoi tweeted.

BJP Councillors just tried to attack me while I was conducting the Standing Committee elections, as per Supreme Court orders! This is the extent of BJP’s Gundagardi that they are trying to attack a woman Mayor. — Dr. Shelly Oberoi (@OberoiShelly) February 22, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: Ruckus between BJP & AAP members inside the MCD house over the election of members of the standing committee. pic.twitter.com/alIZFIFFnr — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

The saffron camp protested against pictures being clicked using mobile phones inside the voting booths.

Complete chaos in the MCD house meeting.

After physical violence, water bottles and slippers are thrown at each other.

Members hiding under their seats. #AAP #BJP pic.twitter.com/qqAgk8XiRb — Sheetal Rajput (@SheetalRajputN) February 22, 2023

“During the proceedings of the House, BJP Corporator Shikha Rai reached the Mayor and tried to snatch the mic,” the Aam Aadmi Party alleged. Reacting to the incident, Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that the events are shocking and unacceptable.

