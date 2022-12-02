MCD Polls On December 4: Check Delhi Metro’s Timing On The Day Of Polling Here

The election of 250 Municipal Corporation of Delhi wards in the national capital is scheduled to be held on December 4 (Sunday). The counting of votes will be done on December 7.

New Delhi: Polling for the upcoming MCD Elections will be held on December 4. Keeping the elections in mind, the DMRC has decided to commence the metro services on the day of polling at 4 am. Till 6 am, the trains will run at a gap of 30 minutes on all the lines. The election of 250 Municipal Corporation of Delhi wards in the national capital is scheduled to be held on December 4 (Sunday). The counting of votes will be done on December 7.

“On the day of Municipal Corporation of Delhi election on 04th December 2022 (Sunday), the Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 04:00 AM from all terminal stations. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 06:00 AM. After 6:00 AM, Metro trains will run as per the normal Sunday timetable throughout the day.” the DMRC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the sale of liquor in the national capital will also be suspended for the next 3 days starting today at 5.30 pm in the wake of upcoming polls.

The excise department has announced that December 7 will also be observed as a dry day.