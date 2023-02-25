Home

News

Delhi

Speeding MCD Truck Topples Into Migrant Labourers In Delhi’s Anand Parbat Area, 4 Killed

Speeding MCD Truck Topples Into Migrant Labourers In Delhi’s Anand Parbat Area, 4 Killed

The incident happened near Delhi's Anand Parbat area, the police said. While three people died on the spot, one succumbed to his injuries at the hospital

MCD Truck Topples Into Migrant Labourers In Delhi's Anand Parbat Area, 4 Killed (Representative image)

New Delhi: As many as four people were killed after a truck met with an accident near Delhi’s Anand Parbat area, last night. According to eyewitnesses, the speeding truck lost balance and toppled on the labourers indulged in the construction of a road.

The truck belonging to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was lifted with the help of a crane, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said, adding that the bodies of three people, who were killed on the spot, and a severely-injured man were pulled out.

You may like to read

“On reaching the spot at Rohtak road, police found one MCD truck which had turned turtle. Three were dead on spot & one person succumbed to his injuries at hospital,” the police said. The driver who might be injured is yet to be traced. Further probe is underway.

The injured man, Killu (40), was rushed to the nearby Jeewan Mala hospital, but he also succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Besides Killu, the three other victims were his son Anuj (four), Ramesh (30) and Sonam (25). All of them were from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, the DCP said, adding that the boy was playing in the area when the accident occurred.

On Friday, six people died and nearly 50 others injured after a truck hit two buses parked on the side of a road on the Rewa-Satna border in Madhya Pradesh. Eyewitnesses claimed that the accident took place around 9 pm and the people in the buses were returning from the ‘Kol Mahakumbh’ in Satna city, as per PTI report.

A tyre of the truck had burst following which the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed the parked buses, said officials.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs for the family of the deceased. Taking to Twitter he said, ” The incident is heartbreaking. Our first priority is to make better arrangements for the treatment of the injured. If necessary, the injured will also be taken by air ambulance for treatment elsewhere. A relief amount of ₹ 10 lakh will be given to the next of kin of the companions who did not survive in this unfortunate accident.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.