Meat Shops Not Allowed In And Around These Areas Of Delhi, Municipal Corporation Passes New Policy

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has passed a new policy that says, meat shops in Delhi will not be allowed in specific areas. Know about this in detail..

Delhi Meat Shops Not Allowed Within 150 Metres Of religious places

New Delhi: A new policy, by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been passed with respect to meat shops in the national capital. The new policy has spoken about prohibition of meat shops in specific areas and that has to be followed by all. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House has passed a new policy that states the minimum distance between a meat shop and a religious place or a cremation ground should not be less than 150 metres. The condition is mentioned in the policy for the grant of new or renewal of licenses to meat shops or meat processing units as passed by the MCD House on Tuesday.

MCD New Policy On Meat Shops

As per the policy, the minimum distance between the meat shop and religious places like temples, mosques, gurudwara and cremation grounds or burial grounds shall not be less than 150 meters, an official statement of the MCD said. The condition of 150 meters distance from Masjid (Mosque) will be applicable in case of pork shop only, the statement added. As many as 54 proposals were passed in the meeting of the MCD House meeting on Tuesday including the regularisation of 5,000 sanitation workers, the statement said.

A total of 58 proposals were presented in the MCD house, out of which, 54 proposals have been passed including the proposal to regularise 5,000 sanitation workers, deployment of DBC employees on the post and the proposal to send MCD School’s principals to international universities like Oxford and Cambridge for better training.

CM Arvind Kejriwal Congratulated Sweepers

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday congratulated the sweepers and their families for this development and said that the Aam Aadmi Party has fulfilled what they promised.”Today, the Aam Aadmi Party has passed the proposal to appoint 5000 sanitation workers in the Delhi Municipal Corporation. We fulfilled what we promised. Many congratulations to all the confirmed sweepers and their families for this wonderful gift received on Diwali. Serve the people of Delhi wholeheartedly, together we will make Delhi a clean and beautiful city,” Kejriwal posted on X.

Meanwhile, after the house on Tuesday, Mayor Shelly Oberoi addressed a press conference at MCD Headquarters along with Deputy Mayor Aaley Muhammad Iqbal and Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal. Mayor Oberoi said, “In the house meeting, the Aam Aadmi Party’s MCD Government has unanimously passed important proposals in the interest of the people of Delhi and the employees of the Corporation. All the proposals brought in the House will provide great relief to the people of Delhi and MCD employees.”

