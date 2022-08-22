New Delhi: A thief in Delhi caught by the police on Monday, robbed “big houses in posh areas in Delhi”, stealing cash and jewellery and then gave some of the loot to the financially deprived. Wasim Akram, 27, alias Lambu (“Lofty”), with his gang of 25 men robbed rich houses in affluent areas in the city and then gave some of the proceeds to the poor. Due to this “Robinhood” trait, he also garnered some followers.Also Read - Why Are Farmers Protesting Again in Delhi and What are Their Demands?

"These sources give him immediate information about the movement of police so as to enable him to escape," Delhi police said in a statement on Sunday. The "notorious absconding history sheeter" — a habitual criminal — would frequently change his hideouts across several states, the statement said.

With 160 crimes allegedly to his name, including robberies, attempted murder and rape, a special cell on Akram's tail for the past four months finally caught him on Friday.

“A team led by (Inspector) Shiv Kumar was formed and a trap was laid near Anand Vihar railway station from where Wasim was caught,” the police statement said. “A single shot pistol with 3 live cartridges was recovered from his possession at the time of apprehension,” it said.