New Delhi: Dr M Srinivas, Dean, ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Hyderabad has been appointed as Director, All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. His appointment comes as Dr Randeep Guleria's second extended tenure as the director of the premier institute ended on September 23, Friday.

The tenure of the incumbent Dr Guleria which was till March 24 was extended by three months. It was then subsequently extended by another three months. Dr Guleria was appointed as director for a term of five years on March 28, 2017.

WHO IS DR. M Srinivas?

Dr Srinivas was a professor in the Department of Pediatric Surgery at AIIMS Delhi

He had joined ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad in 2016.

Dr M. Srinivas was handpicked by the Central government in 2016 to bring the Employees’ State Insurance Company (ESIC) Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad “out of coma”.

Within a span of 3 years, he tuned ESIC into one of the country’s busiest hospitals.

However, Dr Srinivas refuses to take credit for the hospital revival.

“Building institutions is important. Individual are nobody. Today we are here, tomorrow we won’t be. So the system is important. If this institution runs beyond me, it’s not my success. It’s system’s success”, he had said.

WHO WERE THE OTHER FRONTRUNNERS IN THE RACE?

In March, names of three doctors — Nikhil Tandon, head of the department of endocrinology; Rajesh Malhotra, chief of AIIMS Trauma Centre and the head of the department of orthopaedics; and Pramod Garg, professor in the gastroenterology department in the institute — shortlisted by a search-cum-selection committee and subsequently approved by the Institute Body, the top decision-making body of the AIIMS, were sent to the ACC for approval.

However, on June 20, the ACC headed by PM sought a wider panel of names for the post of director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Following this, names of MV Padma Srivastava, chief of Neurosciences Centre; Dr Balram Bhargava, former ICMR director general; and Dr Rakesh Aggarwal, director of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry; were sent.