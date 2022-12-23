Meet Shelly Oberoi— AAP’s Delhi Mayor Candidate

Shelly Oberoi Is AAP's Delhi Mayor Candidate

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to field Shelly Oberoi as its candidate for the post of Mayor and Aaley Muhammad Iqbal for the Deputy Mayor post, Pankaj Gupta, National Secretary of AAP announced on Friday. The post of the mayor is reserved for a woman candidate for the first time. Notably, the election for Mayor and Deputy mayor is to be held on 6 January 2023.

Who is Shelly Oberoi?

Shelly Oberoi contested MCD polls for the first time from ward 86— East Patel Nagar (New Delhi). Oberoi (39) is an Assistant Professor in University of Delhi In the recently concluded MCD polls, she had registered victory from former Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta’s home turf.

Delhi Mayoral Poll on Jan 6

Election to pick the new mayor of Delhi after the high-stakes municipal polls will be held on January 6 and the last date to file nominations is December 27. Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena recently had approved a proposal to convene the first meeting of the corporation on January 6, 2023.

“The elections to the coveted posts of mayor, deputy mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and six members of the standing committee from the House, will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00AM during the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi,” the MCD said in a statement.