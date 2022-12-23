‘Messi’ Arrested As Cops Bust Pick-Pocketing Gang In Delhi; 56 Cellphones Recovered

Pinku Messi was found to be previously involved in 10 cases including murder, an official said.

Representative image

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday arrested Pinku Messi alias Anni Messi, thereby, busting a pick-pocketing racket in the national capital. Messi, who was once inspired by Argentine football legend Lionel Messi and used to play football, was arrested along with three other members for several crimes relating to pick-pocketing.

A total of 56 mobile phones were recovered from the gang members.

The accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Badarpur, Pummy alias Ajay, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, Firoj Khan, a resident of Tigri area and the gang leader Pinku Messi alias Anni Messi, a resident of Jasola.

55 cases registered in South Delhi’s C R Park, Defence Colony, Hauz Khas areas have been solved with the arrest of ‘Messi’ and his gang, Delhi Police claimed.

How The Gang Was Busted

“Four people were sitting inside and the police officials asked about their presence in that area. Initially, they tried to mislead the police team but on their cursory search, a total of 11 mobile phones were recovered from their possession. They were asked about these mobile phones but they failed to give any satisfactory reply,” an official was quoted by a newswire.

On investigation, 11 mobile phones were found to be stolen. Later, the four were identified as Ajay, Pummy, Firoj and Pinku Messi.

“The gang leader Messi is a footballer and involved in many other cases including murder,” Delhi Police added.