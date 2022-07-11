Minor Bleeds From Nose After Being Slapped By Constable In Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday took cognizance of a video in which a constable in the national capital can be seen slapping a minor boy. The video has gone viral on social media on Sunday. “We have taken cognizance of an incident of misbehaviour by a constable with a minor boy in Safdarjung Enclave,” a senior police official said. The video shows the constable getting into a heated argument with a group of boys and suddenly he slaps one of them after which the boy even started bleeding from the nose.Also Read - Viral Video: Curious Monkeys Watch Video of Themselves on a Smartphone, Are Left Fascinated | Watch

The incident took place two days ago.

"Concerned officials have been asked to ascertain the facts and take suitable action," the official said. Another senior police official told IANS that they had received a complaint by a senior citizen in July regarding some boys rashly riding the skateboards. "The senior citizen also complained that these boys had also hit them twice while speedingly riding skateboards," the official said.

Following the complaint, a police constable was deputed there to keep a tab on such incidents. However, the constable himself got entangled in an argument during which he slapped a minor boy.

“We are enquiring about the matter and if the Constable is found guilty, certainly a strict disciplinary action will be taken against him,” the official said. A Twitter user, who had posted the said video, claimed that the boy was assaulted by the policeman for just skateboarding at B6 Market, Safdarjung enclave.

Surprisingly, after hitting the boy, just seconds later, the accused policeman denied the act in the same video. The group of boys could also be heard telling him that he has no authority and right of raising his hand at anyone like this.

(With agency inputs)