Minor Girl Gangraped In Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy Area, 3 Including Juvenile Arrested

All the four accused were identified and three of them, including a juvenile, were nabbed. One accused is absconding and efforts are underway to apprehend him, police said.

New Delhi: In another horrific incident from Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four including a juvenile on June 27. An initial probe into the matter revealed that the victim was in the park with her friend during which three boys reached there, allegedly raped her and fled away.

All the four accused were identified and three of them, including a juvenile, were nabbed. One accused is absconding and efforts are underway to apprehend him, police said. The two arrested accused have been identified as Bobby (19) and Rahul (20), both residents of the Shahbad Dairy area.

Apart from these three, two juveniles have also been apprehended in Section 21 of the POCSO Act for failing to report the commission of an offence, they added.

A case was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Exactly a month ago, on May 28, a 16-year-old girl was brutally stabbed more than 20 times by her jilted lover right outside her home. The murder was captured on CCTV.

The Delhi Police has launched a crackdown on crimes against women and children. In the last two months, the police have arrested over 1,000 people for crimes against women and children. However, the number of such incidents continues to be high.

