Minor Girl Physically Abused, Burnt With Tongs By Adoptive Mother In Delhi’s RK Puram; Case Filed

Police said the son of the accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Police said the girl was medically examined and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code registered.

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old girl was physically abused, burnt with tongs and beaten up by her adoptive mother and her son in Delhi’s RK Puram. Giving details, police said the 50-year-accused woman works as a nurse at a central government hospital and is currently on the run after the incident was reported. Police said the son of the accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

According to police, the girl’s biological parents are relatives of the accused.

Police said information regarding a minor being physically abused by her adoptive mother was received by RK Puram police station on February 9. There were scars and injuries on her body, a senior police officer said.

The girl was medically examined and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Juvenile Justice Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act Act was registered, the officer said. The girl has been sent to a child welfare facility.

