Home

News

Delhi

Minor Girl Stabbed, Critically Injured in Delhi For Turning Down Marriage Proposal, Case Filed

Minor Girl Stabbed, Critically Injured in Delhi For Turning Down Marriage Proposal, Case Filed

The girl sustained injuries on her neck and head in the attack and currently is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Police said the girl and the boy were in a relationship for the last four years and recently, she discontinued the relationship and refused to marry him.

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was stabbed and critically injured after she turned down a marriage proposal from a boy, she was in relationship with. Giving details, police said the incident was reported around 1 PM on Sunday at Molarband Extension in southeast Delhi’s Badarpur area when the girl was at her friend’s house.

Police said the girl and the boy were in a relationship for the last four years and recently, she discontinued the relationship and refused to marry him.

You may like to read

Girl Sustains Injury on Neck, Head

The girl sustained injuries on her neck and head in the attack and currently is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Police said after an investigation, it was revealed that a person who used to be the girl’s acquaintance attacked her with a knife with the intention to kill her as she discontinued the relationship and refused to marry him.

“We have registered a case under sections 307 (murder attempt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code and the investigation is on,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

Police said the accused was arrested using technical surveillance and CCTV footage.

Minor Girl Raped in Delhi

In another development a 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-child, Delhi police said. Identified as Ram Prakash, the accused is a resident of JJ Colony, Sector 16-A Dwarka.

Police said the mother of a four-year-old child registered a complaint against her neighbour for raping her daughter and on the basis of the complaint, the accused has been arrested.

In this regard, a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has also been registered against the accused. Police said further investigation into the matter is underway.

Another Case Last Week

Earlier this week, a similar incident happened when a 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in a closed MCD school and was identified by his yellow shirt, said Delhi police. The accused was identified as Monu and he is married, added the police.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.