Minor Girl Stabbed to Death in Delhi: Parents Demand Justice, Say They Never Saw Sahil

Sahil, the accused who was behind the horrific murder of the minor girl was earlier in the day arrested by the Delhi Police near Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

Never saw Sahil. We demand justice for our daughter, said the mother of the 16-year-old minor victim.

New Delhi: Hours after a minor girl was allegedly stabbed to death in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, the parents of the victim demanded justice for their daughter and said they had never seen the accused before with their child. Giving details, police said the accused was in a relationship with the victim girl, but they had a quarrel on Sunday night after which he killed her with multiple assaults.

Parents Demand Justice For Daughter

"Never saw Sahil. We demand justice for our daughter," said the mother of the 16-year-old minor victim.

#WATCH | Delhi: "Never saw Sahil. We demand justice for our daughter," mother of the 16-year-old minor victim speaks about the incident when her daughter was stabbed to death by 20-year-old accused, Sahil, in Shahbad dairy area pic.twitter.com/63uZZkvmmH — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

“My daughter was stabbed many times, her head was also bludgeoned into pieces. We demand stringent punishment for the accused,” said father of the 16-year-old minor girl.

#WATCH | Delhi: "My daughter was stabbed many times, her head was also bludgeoned into pieces. We demand stringent punishment for the accused," says Father of the 16-year-old minor girl who was stabbed to death by 20-year-old accused, Sahil, in Shahbad dairy area pic.twitter.com/CkRJhXIAVx — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

Accused Arrested From UP

Sahil, the accused who was behind the horrific murder of the minor girl was earlier in the day arrested by the Delhi Police near Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

In the CCTV visuals that have gone viral on social media, the accused can be seen stabbing the girl multiple times and then hitting her head with a boulder. Many localpeople were seen present there but no one intervenes in the matter.

After the matter was reported, police registered FIR in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy Police Station.

Giving details, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North, Delhi, Raja Banthia told the reporters said that six teams have been formed to nab the accused and the deceased’s post-mortem is being conducted.

Kejriwal Urges LG to Take Action

In the meantime, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted on the incident and urged the Lieutenant Governor to take action in the matter.

“A minor girl was brutally killed in broad daylight. It is sad and unfortunate. There is no fear among the criminals. LG sir, the law and order is your responsibility, please do something. The security of the people of Delhi is the priority,” he said.

Delhi Minister Atishi also slammed LG VK Saxena and asked him to “pay attention” towards law and order in the national capital.

“My soul trembled after looking at this dreadful act. I want to remind Delhi LG that the Constitution has given him the responsibility of protecting the people of Delhi. But he spends most of his time in creating roadblocks for Arvind Kejriwal government. I request the LG with folded hands to pay attention to the safety of the women of Delhi. Today women are not at all safe in Delhi,” she said on Twitter.

