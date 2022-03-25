New Delhi: The body of a 17-year-old boy, who went missing, was found stuffed in a bag in northwest Delhi’s Mangolpuri area on Friday. The body with throat-slit injuries was found stuffed into a purple colour travel bag, police said.Also Read - Woman Journalist Found Dead at Bengaluru Flat, Relatives Allege Murder

The boy was missing from Rohini area since Thursday night, police said. Police were informed regarding the body at 7 am on Friday.

Upon reaching the spot near Peer Baba Majaar, Main Road, opposite Y-Block Mangolpuri, police found that the unidentified body with throat-slit injurie, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

All neighbouring police stations and districts were informed for checking the missing person’s records, police said. During inquiry, the deceased was identified as a 17-year-old resident of Rohini Sector-1, they said.

Based on the missing report, a case under Indian Penal Code section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) was registered at South Rohini police station on Friday. Police said further investigation was being conducted by the local police of Rohini.