New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a model and his friend with drugs worth Rs 1 crore, reported the NDTV. Shubham Malhotra, 25, and his friend Kirti, 27, used to bring drugs from Himachal Pradesh and sell it in Delhi. Police said the duo used to supply drugs mainly around the Delhi University campus.

"Delhi Police began investigation after receiving information that some people supply drugs to Delhi University," says Rohit Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch.

How did they bring ganja from Himachal?

The police said that Shubham and his friend Kirti used to smuggle cannabis from Himachal in a car. Kirti would use a pillow and pretend to be pregnant in order to bypass the security checks.

How were they arrested?

The crime branch reportedly got information on July 12 that Shubham was in Himachal Pradesh. They laid a trap at Delhi’s Indus border to catch the duo when they were returning. After a chase amid heavy rains, police managed to catch the accused at Gupta Chowk in Delhi.